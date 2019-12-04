Birmingham recognized as top city in nation for inclusivity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham’s effort to be an inclusive city is now being recognized nationwide.
The new report released by the Human Rights Campaign gave Birmingham a perfect 100 score, which designates the Magic City as an “All-Star City.”
The report looked at how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are in the city. The designation comes even though the state doesn’t have comprehensive nondiscrimination LGBTQ laws. The Human Rights Campaign is the largest civil rights organization advocating for the LGBTQ community in the country.
Under Mayor Randall Woodfin’s administration, the city added a LGBTQ liaison. The Birmingham Police Department also has a liaison.
Reverend Julie Conrady leads Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham. The church is what’s called a “welcoming congregation” and serves as an advocate and safe space for the LGBTQ community. Rev. Conrady says the designation is a testament to the work the city had done over the years.
“I am absolutely thrilled that Birmingham has been given this designation. I think the city of Birmingham has worked really hard to be inclusive of the LGBTQ community, not only with Josh Coleman as the LGBTQ liaison - to all the different activities offered by the city being supportive of that community," said Rev. Conrady.
Other Alabama cities included in the report - Auburn, Florence, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, and Tuscaloosa. To look at the breakdown and see how other cities ranked in the report, click here.
