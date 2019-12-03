VIA ride-share launches in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Tuesday, new transportation options will be available in the city of Birmingham.
The city will roll out the new VIA rideshare program. Through the system, you can reserve a ride for a flat rate of $1.50 and get dropped off at your location.
The city is doing six 6 month pilot of the program. So, this is only offered in select areas.
You can be picked up or dropped off at a location as far west as Marino’s Market Place Grocery Store or as far east as St. Vincent’s Hospital.
VIA uses technology that matches people who have ordered rides headed in the same direction and will bus them in groups.
The city hopes this is a cost effective option for people who have limited access to transportation or who may have been impacted by the recent bus route cuts.
“For some people, $1.50 seems like that’s so cheap, but for many people who are on a fixed income, who have no job, have 3 -4 kids, who need to get to a place - this service fits into their budget,” said Joanice Thompson, Birmingham Resident.
“All of the people involved really want to see this work in the test trial. That’s what I’m praying for because if it works, we can spread it all over Birmingham,” said John Hilliard, City Council.
You can download the VIA app on your phone through the Apple Store or Google Play. The city is offering a code to get 2 free rides by using the code VIABHM. You can also book a ride through 205-236-0768.
Rides are available Monday - Friday 6 am until 8 pm and Saturday from 10 am until 8 pm.
For more information on the program and pick up areas, click here. https://www.birminghamal.gov/via/
