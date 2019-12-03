UAB players play hard for head coach Bill Clark

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the second straight year, UAB will play for a Conference USA Championship.
In 2018 the Blazers won it all and in 2019, after being picked to finish fourth in the division, the Blazers finished first at 9-3 and the right to play Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA Championship game. To the players the reason for the programs success and why they play hard, it is for their coach.
“He is attention to detail,” said UAB wide receiver Kendall Parham. “He is very personal, and he cares about us, his door is always open. And when you feel that way it makes you want to play even harder for that guy, our head coach. He is just a really good dude.”
Clark won the National coach of the Year Award in 2018 and continues to keep the Blazers atop the conference elite. His name is usually on a short list for openings at other schools, however Clark has shown loyalty remaining in Birmingham coaching the Blazers program.
