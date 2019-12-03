Tuscaloosa City council considers day time curfew

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The push for a daytime teen curfew came after meetings between Tuscaloosa city hall and the Tuscaloosa City Schools over the summer.
"It’s not so much crime is happening during the day. It’s the fact when you create a nexus between those who are habitually absent and juveniles committing crimes they’re connected,” Mayor Walt Maddox explained.
He believes they can reduce crimes committed by students by putting those teens in programs that build their character and help with their academics. The plan would make it illegal for minors to be unaccompanied in public from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday that schools are in session.
The parents of those children could be assigned by a judge to a parent academy to school them on the potential dangers of their child being unsupervised. WBRC found parents and grandparents divided on the issue.
“There’s been a lot of crime, raping, robbing and I think that would kind of narrow down the crime,” Jacquelyn Smith continued.
“No I don’t think so. Maybe a little more patrolling, people getting involved more,” Bobby Fuller added.
The city council could vote on it in a matter of weeks. Tuscaloosa’s teen curfew at night is in effect Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.