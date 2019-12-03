Starbucks adds Irish Cream Cold Brew to its holiday menu

(CNN) - A new holiday-themed drink has been added to the Starbucks menu.
On Tuesday, Starbucks added the Irish Cream Cold Brew. The new item is coffee mixed with Irish cream syrup topped with vanilla sweet cream foam and cocoa powder.
It is the second holiday-themed iced drink to join its menu in the past three years. In 2016, Starbucks offered the Spiced Sweet Cream Cold Brew.
The Irish Cream Cold Brew will be available at stores across the U.S. for a limited time.
