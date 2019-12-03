Pat Sullivan meant the world to Birmingham, AL sports figures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pat Sullivan always had a friendly and kind word to me whenever we saw one another, we were acquaintances, not close friends, but he made you feel that way. I wasn’t alone, he was that to each and every person that he came into contact.
“He was larger than life to a lot of people and yet he made you feel big to him,” said former Auburn place kicker Al Del Greco. “He had a way with people that was special. A competitor with a kind and gentle heart, who was sincere in how he treated people.”
Pat Sullivan was Auburn University’s first Heisman Trophy Winner, played in the NFL, was a college coach, but more importantly he was a good guy. I always felt better after we talked. He was that way!
