Mountain Brook suspect homicide is result of domestic dispute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The investigation continues in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Mountain Brook parking lot.
A former Hoover police officer is the suspect in the death of his estranged wife.
The Mountain Brook Athletic Complex shares a parking lot with Mountain Brook High School. It was business as usual Monday in the area.
Sunday investigators closed off roadway once the body of 31-year-old Megan Louise Montgomery was discovered. This shocked many in the area.
"I was shocked to hear about it. That is not the kind of thing that happens in Mountain Brook. I’ve lived in Alabama all my whole life. Not heard anything like that happening in Mountain Brook,” Brian Ashdown said.
Mountain Brook Police say the homicide was the result of a domestic dispute. Montgomery’s estranged husband, 44-year-old Jason McIntosh, is a former Hoover Police Officer. He was arrested earlier this year following a report of a domestic altercation.
Police said McIntosh was charged with domestic violence after that fight with his wife. She sustained injuries, but refused medical attention.
McIntosh was also involved in a domestic incident where a woman sustained a gunshot wound back on February 23. Police say McIntosh resigned from the Hoover Police Department on March 20.
McIntosh’s attorney Tommy Spina said domestic violence needs to be addressed in any relationship at the first sign of aggression by either party.
He said this case is very sad, but also “very real.”
Late today, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society paid tribute to Montgomery on Facebook. She was on the organization’s Young Professionals Board.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.