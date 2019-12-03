Miami Fusion Cafe: Pasteles

Pasteles are the traditional Puerto Rican tamales.
Ingredients
1.3 lb Malanga (Yautia)
3 lbs Green Bananas
1 lb Potatoes
1 Green Plantain
2 tbsp Milk
0.25 Achiote Oil
0.75 lb Pork chopped and seasoned with Adobo
2 tbsp Achiote Oil
3 oz. Ham Chopped
0.5 Onion Chopped
2 heads Garlic Minced)
2 Ajies Peppers Minced
3 leaves Culantro
1 8-oz can Tomato Sauce
0.5 can Garbanzo beans (Chick Peas)
0.5 cup Green Olives with Pimiento (Sliced)
6 oz Pimiento (Minced)
1 tsp Salt
1 tsp Black Pepper
1 tbsp Oregano
1 leaves (or Wax Paper)
0.5 cup Achiote Oil
1 Cooking String
1 Food Processor
Directions
Masa Peel Green bananas cut and place into food processor. Do the same with Malanga, potatoes, Plantain, Milk, Oil, and Salt. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate over night or for at least one hour.
(HINT: If you plan on making Pasteles on your own it would be a good idea to take the masa and refrigerate it over night. If not have a pasteles making party and cool for one hour before making pasteles so that the masa is easier to manipulate.)
Relleno in food processor combine Onion, Garlic, Ajies Pepper, and Pimiento, mince well. Heat Oil in a large pan and cook pork and ham for 5 Minutes over medium heat. (HINT: You can use boneless pork chops to make life a bit easier for yourself. Some may ask why I have listed ham and pork. Although both pig product they are cut from different areas of the pig thus yielding different flavors. You can also use a ham steak with the bone for the ham chunks freezing leftovers for later.) Combine food processor ingredients with Recao Leaves, tomato sauce, Garbanzo beans, olives, salt, pepper, and oregano and cook on low for 25-30 minutes. Let cool. Wrapper Cut Banana leaves into 10 Inch squares. Wash, clean and blanch them if desired.
(HINT: You do not have to use the banana leaves if you can not find them. You can use wax paper instead.)
Grease the wrapper with the back of a spoon covered in Achiote Oil. Place a small amount of masa in the center of the wrapper then spread out not to thinly. (The idea is for the Pastel to be a rectangle shape so if you spread it out to far when wrapping the contents it will seep out and the size wont be uniform.) Place relleno in the center of masa and add a bit more masa on top. Fold wrapper so that the contents are completely wrapped into a small rectangle similar to a small brick shape. Use the cooking string to tie the pastel so that it does not fall apart. Wrap the pastel in aluminum foil and freeze.(Always freeze raw!) When ready to enjoy boil a large pot of water and place pasteles in the water for 1 hour (30 minutes on each side).
Achiote Oil: 4 Tbsp Annatto Seeds 1 Cup Cooking Oil Combine both in saucepan and cook on low until oil turns reddish orange. Remove from heat and strain. You can toss the seeds away.
