Miami Fusion Cafe: Pasteles

Grease the wrapper with the back of a spoon covered in Achiote Oil. Place a small amount of masa in the center of the wrapper then spread out not to thinly. (The idea is for the Pastel to be a rectangle shape so if you spread it out to far when wrapping the contents it will seep out and the size wont be uniform.) Place relleno in the center of masa and add a bit more masa on top. Fold wrapper so that the contents are completely wrapped into a small rectangle similar to a small brick shape. Use the cooking string to tie the pastel so that it does not fall apart. Wrap the pastel in aluminum foil and freeze.(Always freeze raw!) When ready to enjoy boil a large pot of water and place pasteles in the water for 1 hour (30 minutes on each side).