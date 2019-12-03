Man shot during robbery attempt in Grayson Valley

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a man was shot Monday night in Grayson Valley during an attempted robbery.
Deputies responded to a call just after 9 p.m. to the 2300 block of Grayson Valley Drive and discovered a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim told deputies he came home and was confronted by two masked men armed with pistols who demanded the man’s wallet. The victim told authorities there was a struggle and he was shot during the fight.
Authorities say the two suspect fled and neighbors helped the victim until first responders arrived.
The victim’s injuries are serious but he is expected to survive.
