Longhorn Steakhouse: Crab Cake Filet

Ingredients:
4 filets
3 tablespoons salt
1 tablespoon pepper
1 tablespoon granulated onion
1 tablespoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon of canola oil
4 crab cakes (optional)
1 cup of lump blue crab
1 tbsp. of Dijon mustard
1 tbsp. of lemon juice
1 tbsp. of parsley
2 tbsp. of butter
1 tbsp. of garlic, chopped
1/2 cup of heavy cream
Filet Directions:
Heat the pan to medium-high heat.
Season steaks with salt, pepper, granulated onion and garlic powder.
Add canola oil to the griddle.
Place seasoned steaks on griddle.
Grill to your desired degree of doneness, flipping the steak every 3 to 4 minutes.
Top each filet with a crab cake (optional).
Lemon Garlic Sauce Topping Directions:
Heat cream, garlic and parsley in a sauce pan and let it reduce.
Add in lump blue crab, Dijon mustard, lemon juice and butter to the sauce pan.
Heat on medium heat until warm.
Pour over the crab cakes and serve
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.