Local stores offer Cyber Monday deals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cyber Monday isn’t just for the big name companies, some local retailers also participate in it.
One of those is Soca Clothing in Homewood.
They were offering online discounts Monday. The owner says that while they don't do a huge amount of sales online, they do get some.
They get an alert every time someone buys something online, and it had been pinging regularly on Monday.
So how do they compete with large big name stores?
"You really can’t. I mean our main thing is giving people great customer service. So, we are focused on getting people in the stores to give them great customer service. Obviously if someone wants to buy something online, we have a lot of the store online, not all of it, but we want to give people a deal for Cyber Monday,” said Jeff Tenner, owner Soca Clothing.
