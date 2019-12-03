Hoover leaders hold meeting to discuss trash concerns

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City leaders are weighing concerns voiced by citizens after a public hearing over trash issues.
Following Monday’s city council meeting, the city held a special called meeting for public input.
Hoover’s Mayor, City Council, citizens, and Santek representatives weighed in on some of the problems people brought up about the trash service.
The company says they’ve collected over 3,000 complaints in the last year.
The three biggest complaints include missed trash pick up, trash containers in driveways, and concerns over recycling.
Santek representatives say they’ve added cameras to dump trucks so they can track drivers.
During the meeting, Santek representatives discussed data collected about the recycling program. They confirmed some of the recyclable goods were not taken to the proper location over the last few months, but they have taken administrative action internally.
Representatives also noted, they have issues in processing recycling because of what citizens drag to the curb. The company plans to start tagging trash that doesn’t meet the recycling requirements.
“Putting cart hangers on carts with trying to give information on what’s recyclable and what’s not. One of the big keys with this whole thing is communication. Getting the residents to know what they can recycle, so we can reduce the contamination which thereby reduces the costs long-term to the city.” said Sam Dillider, Municipal Director.
City officials say they plan to review the concerns brought up by citizens and Santek and may consider reworking their contract.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.