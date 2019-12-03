FIRST ALERT: Clouds will stick around this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day cold with temperatures mostly in the 30s. We are still dealing with cloud cover for the northern half of the state, and it has prevented the temperatures from rapidly dropping into the 20s. Winds remain out of the northwest at 5-10 mph making it feel several degrees cooler. It is a good idea to grab the heavy coat before you walk out of the door. Winds today will trend lighter with west-northwest winds at 5-10 mph. We will end up with a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to hit 50°F this afternoon. Clouds will eventually decrease this evening with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s by 6 p.m.
TONIGHT: Clouds will likely begin to move out giving way to a partly cloudy sky tonight. Overnight lows will be chilly with most locations dropping into the mid 30s. A few spots could dip into the lower 30s Wednesday morning. Warming Up: We will likely see warmer temperatures tomorrow afternoon and Thursday. Sunshine will finally return Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. By Thursday, we will begin to see southerly flow that should warm our high temperatures into the lower 60s. Clouds will likely increase Thursday evening and into the overnight hours of Friday morning as our next system moves in.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next weather maker will likely move into Central Alabama Friday morning. Showers will be possible for the morning and afternoon hours of Friday. With more clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures will likely trend cooler with highs in the mid-50s. Rain is expected to move out by Friday evening.
WEEKEND FORECAST: If you plan on attending Christmas Parades or doing a little yard work, Saturday is shaping up to be a nice day. We’ll likely see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures approaching 60°F. We expect clouds to increase Sunday giving way to a small chance for isolated showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the upper 50s Sunday. Morning temperatures will likely be in the low to mid-40s over the weekend.
RAIN RETURNS NEXT WEEK: After Friday, our next rain chance will likely develop next week on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances could really ramp up Tuesday as a cold front slowly moves through the Southeast.
