FIRST ALERT: Clouds will stick around this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day cold with temperatures mostly in the 30s. We are still dealing with cloud cover for the northern half of the state, and it has prevented the temperatures from rapidly dropping into the 20s. Winds remain out of the northwest at 5-10 mph making it feel several degrees cooler. It is a good idea to grab the heavy coat before you walk out of the door. Winds today will trend lighter with west-northwest winds at 5-10 mph. We will end up with a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to hit 50°F this afternoon. Clouds will eventually decrease this evening with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s by 6 p.m.