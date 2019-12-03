Etowah County investigators say missing teen apparently fled the state

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County investigators are seeking the public’s help after a teenager escaped from a local hospital.
17-year-old Jessica Bunch was a patient at Gadsden’s Mountain View Hospital, and has no family or no other connections to Gadsden or Etowah County.
Even though she was a patient at the hospital, she escaped while on a field trip to a park next to city hall in Reece City. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office first told the public last Wednesday about her disappearance.
She was believed to have escaped through the woods behind the park, and believed to have sought a ride on Interstate 59, which runs behind that area.
Sheriff Jonathan Horton says Monday, she called her mentor at the hospital on a phone with a blocked number, and said she’d hitched a ride to Tennessee and couldn’t be found. She said she and another person were headed to Florida.
That part of I-59 leads straight to Chattanooga.
She lived in South Florida for most of her life.
Horton says Bunch does not communicate with her biological mother and has a history of running away from foster homes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 546-2825.
