December 3 is “Giving Tuesday”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Giving Tuesday is December. So just how beneficial has this day become to charities?
Many depend on it for significant fundraising.
The CEO of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama says they expect to raise $40,000 on Tuesday.
"It's one of the best days of the year that people can get involved in what we do. You know you've got black Friday, you've got Small Business Saturday, you've got Cyber Monday, and tomorrow is giving Tuesday. So here's a great way to give back to your favorite charity,” said Katherine Estes Billmeier.
In 2018 it was estimated in the U.S. alone 400 million dollars were raised.
