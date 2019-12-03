Cullman police investigating shootout between 2 brothers

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A shootout between two brothers in Cullman is under investigation.
Police say the brothers, who are juveniles, were fighting and then started shooting each other overnight in the parking lot of the Verizon store on Highway 157.
One brother was shot in the foot and went to St. Vincent’s East, the other ran into the woods.
Police say their mom came to the scene and is cooperating with authorities. A total of 21 shots were fired and some hit a car and the building.
The Verizon store will be open today.
