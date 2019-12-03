No injuries reported after massive fire at Center Point apartment complex

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - A massive fire at a Center Point apartment complex did not lead to any injuries Tuesday morning.
A vacant building undergoing renovation at Parkway Villa Apartments caught fire just before 6 a.m. A rescue unit returning from a hospital reported “heavy fire."
Chief Coleman says it took about 30 minutes to contain the main body of the fire. Birmingham Fire assisted.
The apartment complex is near Huffman Elementary School. Birmingham City Schools says bus routes will remain normal.
