Company to keep jobs in Jefferson Co. due to tax breaks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An international company in Pinson is expanding rather than leaving since the county offered tax incentives.
The company Samuel, Son and Company makes tubular products. Their clients include John Deere and other manufacturers.
The company hopes to see more business in Alabama due to a major automotive manufacturing production here. County leaders said there was tough competition but Jefferson County won out.
Company representatives appeared before the Jefferson County Commission committee today. The full commission will vote on the tax incentive deal Thursday.
Samuel has a plant in Pinson right off of Highway 79. The plant plans to build a new building on an old warehouse lot down the road off of 79.
This will be a $29 million economic impact for the county with construction costs, new jobs and taxes dollars off of those jobs. Samuel Operations Manager says they had other options.
“We looked at sites throughout Mexico and the United States, but we chose to do everything possible to stay here in Alabama,” John Anderson, Operations Manager said.
County commissioners are happy to keep jobs with the company from leaving the county.
“It’s extremely important. We don’t want to lose any jobs. We are trying to build jobs and build the quality of life here. We want to make sure our citizens have a quality job at a quality rate,” Steve Ammons, Jefferson County Commissioner said.
The tax incentive deal will keep 190 jobs in Jefferson County. The company will be getting fifty thousand in cash to help clean up the property in Pinson where an old warehouse used to be. They hope to be ready for new workers late next year.
