College friend describes Megan Montgomery as loving, loyal friend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A longtime friend of Megan Montgomery spoke about her Tuesday and how she made the best of every situation.
John-Michael Criswell first met Montgomery when they were freshmen at Belmont University in Nashville. He says she easily made friends and was a loving, loyal person.
Criswell said Montgomery spoke to him earlier this year about how she had lived through domestic violence involving her estranged husband. He says she did everything someone should do when living in such a situation, including calling police, filing a restraining order, and filing for divorce.
But Criswell said her actions weren’t enough to protect her. He said Montgomery was scared to speak out to police because her alleged abuser was a police officer.
“His best friends were there for him and she didn’t feel like those people who are meant to protect her could be there for her without some sort of a bias happening,” said Criswell.
According to her friend, Montgomery had aspirations of writing a book and going to law school after her life experiences.
Montgomery’s body was found Sunday morning in the parking lot of Mountain Brook’s athletic complex. Mountain Brook Police have said they believe her life was taken as the result of a domestic dispute.
Her estranged husband - Jason McIntosh, a former Hoover Police officer - turned himself into authorities Monday.
