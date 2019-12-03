Bullet fired into Tuscaloosa church hits a couch

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Someone fired a bullet into Tuscaloosa’s Central Church of Christ Sunday.
Luckily no one was injured. Security cameras at the church captured someone coming onto church property and shooting into the building.
That bullet went through a glass door and hit a couch in the church’s lobby. The security camera captured some of the shooting.
Another camera showed the glass shattering as the bullet went through a door. You can also see a car pull into the driveway.
Investigators released still photos of the car believed to be carrying the person responsible. That car could be a 2003 to 2008 Toyota Corolla.
The minister of Central Church of Christ says the shooting has worried some people.
“We have a security system. We have cameras around that are watching the services. And we have men and others who are walking around and watching the perimeter during services. We’ve been doing that for a couple of years. And now we really understand why we’ve been doing that,” Minister Scott McCown continued.
They’re increasing security in light of the shooting.
