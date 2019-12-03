3 arrested after Cherokee Co. school break-in

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people have been charged after a break-in at the Spring Garden School cafeteria in Cherokee County.
The principal discovered the crime on Saturday and called authorities.
Logan C. Bonds, 26, of Piedmont, Ethan S. Nichols, 18, of Piedmont and Christy N. Norton, 19, of Cedartown, Georgia were charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal mischief.
Investigators recovered the school’s cash register from Terrapin Creek.
The three suspects were taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
