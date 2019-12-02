Proposed Zoning changes for downtown Homewood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood city council is considering proposed zoning changes as part of the Heart of Homewood Downtown Master Plan.
The council endorsed that plan back in October, but an amendment proposed to the plan in last month would change the Homewood Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map to create a new zoning district entitled “Downtown District.” The city says the zoning changes would promote walk-able, compact, mixed use development.
The zoning changes would create a “high density” area that would allow for buildings up to five stories tall, as well as a “medium density area” where buildings would be capped at 2 stories.
Some business owners feel the plan will change the feel of downtown.
“We worry that the plan will take away the charm in Homewood, what has made it such a successful thriving business and residential community that it is,” says Nick Lauber. He and his brother have owned a business on 18th street for the last 30 years. He feels the zoning changes are too controversial, and being made too quickly, without enough public input.
“We need to pause the plan and come up with a better plan that is agreed upon with greater plurality among the people,” says Lauder. “Many people say they weren’t given enough notice. We hope that they will at least decide to pause the plan and perhaps look at our suggestions at the beginning of the year.”
City Councilor Britt Thames says the proposed changes streamlines current zoning standards, and are aimed at preserving the feel of downtown.
“I think there is a considerable amount of understanding,” says Thames. “The number one request that came out of master plan update was that people wanted to see a live work mix in downtown Homewood. This proposal accomplishes that,” says Thames. “We also found that people want to keep the character of downtown Homewood. I don’t want to mess up the place where I am raising my children.”
The City Council will hold a Public Hearing on December 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Homewood City Hall to consider the possible approval of the Downtown District ordinance and the Zoning Map.
Property owners who want to protest the proposed changes are asked to file notice with the City Clerk of Homewood at least one day before the meeting.
