Kemp picks Kelly Loeffler to succeed Isakson in US Senate

In just about 10 more months, the seat goes to an open-to-all special election for the last two years of Isakson's term in November 2020. Also on the ballot will be Republican Sen. David Perdue, another vocal Trump defender. With both of Georgia's GOP-held Senate seats on the ballot alongside Trump in 2020, the race is raising the state's profile as a political battleground where Republicans still dominate but Democrats have made substantial inroads in recent elections.