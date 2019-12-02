James K. Jones: Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients:
1- 15 ounce can 100% Pumpkin (Not Pumpkin Pie Mix)
1 medium sweet potato, peeled & diced
3 red potatoes, diced
2 cups Heavy Cream, divided in half
3 cups water
1 teaspoon Cinnamon
1 teaspoon Ground Ginger
1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
1/2 cup Brown Sugar
1/2 cup White Sugar
Sea salt (To Taste)
Freshly Ground White Pepper (To Taste)
Optional Garnish: Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds, or Granola
Directions:
In a medium saucepan add 3 cups of water and sea salt. Cook Red Potatoes & Sweet Potatoes until they are soft (5-7 minutes)
Blend in the Pumpkin and half of the Heavy Cream. Simmer over medium heat, stirring often until potatoes start to come apart and the soup starts to thicken up, usually about 10 minutes.
Stir in Cinnamon, Ginger, Vanilla, Sugar, & Brown Sugar, and continue cooking for about 5 to 7 minutes. Add Sea salt & White Pepper & second half of Heavy cream.
Simmer for 10 minutes.
If it’s too thick add a little more water, milk, or heavy cream and simmer.
This is a great gift. It can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator for up to a week.
