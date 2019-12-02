FIRST ALERT: Cold, breezy conditions expected Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope you had a wonderful break from the holidays! We are starting the week chilly with temperatures mostly in the 30s. When you factor in northwesterly winds this morning at 10-20 mph, it makes it feel like it is 5-10 degrees colder. Make sure you wear layers and bundle up before you walk outside. We will likely remain dry today with a partly to mostly cloudy sky for areas along and north of I-20. You’ll likely see more sunshine as you go south of Birmingham today. We will remain breezy this afternoon with northwest winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20-25 mph. High temperatures will remain well below average for early December. Highs will only climb into the mid-40s as cold air continues to move into the state. Our average high for December 2nd is 59°F.