FIRST ALERT: Cold, breezy conditions expected Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope you had a wonderful break from the holidays! We are starting the week chilly with temperatures mostly in the 30s. When you factor in northwesterly winds this morning at 10-20 mph, it makes it feel like it is 5-10 degrees colder. Make sure you wear layers and bundle up before you walk outside. We will likely remain dry today with a partly to mostly cloudy sky for areas along and north of I-20. You’ll likely see more sunshine as you go south of Birmingham today. We will remain breezy this afternoon with northwest winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20-25 mph. High temperatures will remain well below average for early December. Highs will only climb into the mid-40s as cold air continues to move into the state. Our average high for December 2nd is 59°F.
FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures are expected tonight as clouds slowly move out and winds drop. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Light northwest winds at 5-10 mph will likely make it feel several degrees colder. Good idea to make sure you bring the pets inside!
GRADUAL WARM-UP THIS WEEK: Tomorrow we will see a mix of sunshine and cloud cover with high temperatures warming into the lower 50s. We’ll likely remain below average, but at least temperatures will begin to warm halfway through the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop back into the 30s Wednesday morning with temperatures warming near 60°F Wednesday afternoon.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next system that’s expected to give us rain this week will likely arrive Friday. Clouds will increase Thursday night and give way to some showers by Friday morning. We will likely stay cloudy with a 50-60% chance for showers across the area. With clouds and rain in place, temperatures could stay in the mid to upper 50s Friday afternoon. Rain is expected to move out Friday evening giving way to a dry Saturday.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday is looking dry with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures near 60°F. By Sunday, southerly flow will likely increase across the Southeast giving us increasing clouds and a small chance for a few showers Sunday afternoon. High temperatures Sunday will likely climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Weather models increase our rain chances next Monday (12/9) as our next system moves into the Southeast.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.Have a great Monday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.