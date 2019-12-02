DA rules teen’s shooting death justifiable

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The shooting death of an 18-year-old has been ruled justifiable by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
Calvin Vance from Birmingham was shot and killed on August 19.
West Precinct officers responded to the 1000 block of Gulfport Street to investigate a Shot Spotter call of shots fired. As officers responded, additional calls of shots fired were received from citizens in the area. Upon arrival, officers found Vance’s body lying on the edge of the roadway unresponsive.
Investigators interviewed everyone involved in the incident. Detectives presented the information gathered during the investigation to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review. It was found that Vance was attempting to rob someone just before the shooting.
No warrants will be pursued in this investigation.
