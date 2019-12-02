Creating safe places for people who feel threatened

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Aniah Blanchard’s abduction, as well as Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, has renewed a call for creating safe spots in Birmingham and others area where people can go if they feel threatened.
Do you remember the old McGruff the Crime Dog commercials? They pushed to create safety places and safety tips.
The Birmingham Fire Department said the McGruff program went away in 2012, and given recent events they need to step up and make sure people have places to go if they don’t feel safe.
Lee County authorities said Aniah was abducted from a convenience store in Auburn. Last week Aniah’s mother urged parents to take precautions to protect their children.
“You do not think it can happen to you, but I’m telling you it can,” Angela Harris said.
A Southside business hopes to do just that.
“We are here to make people safe,” said Andrew Young, General Manager of Solid Gold Tattoo Southside.
Aniah’s disappearance along with the abduction of Kamille Cupcake McKinney spurred Solid Gold Tattoo Southside to declare themselves a safe spot for anyone to go.
“Whenever we have client in here, whenever it’s night time, during the day, they go to get money, or need to walk to the car,” Young said.
The Birmingham Fire Department said all their firehouses, as well as police precincts, are safe spots for anyone who needs them.
“All of our fire stations are still designated safe places. Children or anyone one can feel free to to go the fire station and get the help they need,” Chief Sebastian Carrillo said.
Chief Carrillo said that fact might be lost on some people today since McGruff the Crime Dog program stopped. Carrillo hopes to revive it and expand in the Jefferson County.
“Create a program where we can not only have fire stations, police stations and libraries, but also local businesses that want to get involved. Create some type of standard logo they display in a window,” Carrillo said.
