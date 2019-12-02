Acton Bowen pleads guilty to sex abuse charges in Etowah Co.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A youth evangelist pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges in Etowah County on Monday.
Bowen, 39, has been held without bond at the Etowah County Detention Center since his arrest in April 2018 on multiple indictments of second-degree sodomy, sexual abuse, enticing a child to commit a sexual act, and other charges. He also has a hold from other agencies, including Jefferson County.
Jury selection in his trial was scheduled to begin this afternoon. Bowen will be sentenced at a later date.
