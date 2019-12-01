Taking a look back at the Iron Bowl in the 2010s

Cam Newton brings the Tigers back in Tuscaloosa - What an Iron Bowl to kick off the decade. Cam Newton and the Tigers against Julio Jones and the Crimson Tide. Auburn entered as the No. 2 team in the country taking on a No. 9 Alabama team that had won the BCS National Championship game the season before. Alabama led 24-0 in the second quarter before Newton and the Tigers would come furiously storming back. After an Alabama field goal with 8:01 remaining in the second quarter, Newton and the Tigers outscored the Tide 28-3 the remainder of the game. Newton finished with 216 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, including the memorable touchdown pass to Philip Lutzenkirchen with 11:55 remaining in the game to tie the score at 27. Wes Byrum’s extra point would give Auburn the 28-27 advantage. Newton also rushed for another score. Auburn forced an Alabama turnover on downs with 30 seconds left to secure the victory.