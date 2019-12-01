FIRST ALERT: Cold weather to start the work week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The threat for isolated severe thunderstorms has shifted to areas south of I-85 where there is still a threat for damaging winds up to 60 mph and a brief tornado. Meanwhile, a front sweeping through the area, a strong surge of cold air will move across the area today, tonight and Monday.
The system will still be accompanied by abundant cloud cover coupled with windy conditions. The entire system will move out of the area by tomorrow afternoon allowing a ridge of high pressure to become established over the region. This will result in a much more stable weather pattern accompanied by drier conditions which will linger through mid-week. However, it will be a cold air mass with highs failing to reach 50 across most of the area Monday afternoon with sub-freezing conditions returning overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning.
The entire air mass will begin to moderate and temperatures will be a little milder by Wednesday afternoon. This pattern will continue for much of the rest of the week until another storm system approaches Thursday night and Friday. This appears to be a weaker system but could have greater impacts if there is a stronger flow of Gulf Air prior to its arrival. The system does look capable of being an abundant rain producer but at the moment is not expected to produce additional Hazardous Weather.
