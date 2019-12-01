Gus Malzahn plans to eat good after Iron Bowl victory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn University head football coach Gus Malzahn has made it known through his tenure on the Plains that following a Tigers victory he and wife, Kristi, celebrate with a food run to Waffle House. Following Auburn's latest win over Alabama Malzahn is on record he will be eating good.
"We going to Waffle House?," Gus asked Kristi Malzahn. "It's going to be a ham and cheese omelette, smothered with a block of cheese. Going to get a double order of bacon and of course and extra waffle."
Malzahn was quick to point out to get his order in early. He’s hungry! Auburn beat the Tide 48-45 to improve to 9-3 on the season.
