Auburn celebrates Iron Bowl victory as a family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has beaten Nick Saban and Alabama three times. And all three times Auburn fans have stormed the field at Jordan Hare Stadium.
"It is fun to have the fans down on the field with us," said Malzahn. "This was not just a team win, this was a family win, because our fans forced Alabama into a lot of mistakes, so the fans earned the right to celebrate on the field with us."
Auburn fans stormed the field after “The Kick Six” in 2013, the Tigers big victory over number one Bama in 2017 and 2019 as Auburn outscored the Tide 48-45 in a wild one on the Plains.
