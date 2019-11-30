Theatre Downtown looking for new home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After 10 years of performing shows at the Fifth Avenue Antiques building, Theatre Downtown is moving.
The production group must find a new venue since its current building is being sold. Before they find a new home, they had a huge sale Saturday to raise money to cover moving expenses.
Theatre lovers got a chance to bring home props, set pieces, scenery and so much more.
Bates Redwine has performed in dozens of shows in the building, he says everyone has been very supportive.
"We've been touched by the rest of the theatre community, all the people who love theatre downtown have come to celebrate our space and say goodbye to it because it's become a familiar space to a lot of people," said Redwine.
Downtown Theatre currently does not have a new home, but they plan to use temporary locations until they find a permanent space.
If you missed Saturday's sale, they will be open Sunday starting from 1 p.m. until 4 pm.
The building is located at 2410 5th Ave S, Birmingham, Al 35233.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.