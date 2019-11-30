Sideline Game of the Week: Oxford knocks off Pinson Valley to advance to first 6A State Championship game in 26 years

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oxford Yellow Jackets knocked off two-time defending 6A state champions Pinson Valley 31-28 in the 6A semifinals Friday night to advance to the state championship game for the first time in 26 years.
“I can’t even put it into words. These kids deserve it. This community deserves it,” said Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge.
Pinson Valley led 14-10 at the half, but Oxford rallied back to make it a 21-17 game after the third quarter. With 1:15 left in the game, Oxford scored to take a 24-21 lead and then linebacker Trequon Fegans added to the Yellow Jackets lead after a pick six.
Oxford, who has won three state championships, will face Spanish Fort in the 6A State Championship game next Friday night inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
