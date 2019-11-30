Shoppers hit the malls for Black Friday deals

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of shoppers converged at the Riverchase Galleria in search of a blockbuster holiday deal.
That includes 4-year-old Axel, who came with his family, focused only on the items that matter. “I’m here to get me some toys!” said an enthusiastic Axel.
Amanda Hurt and her brother from Fort Payne was up very early for the best shoe deal she could find
“We both have sneakers in the bag. I don’t know what anyone else is buying, but this is our popular item for the day,” Hurt said.
Whatever the reason, the Black Friday shopping frenzy started as early as 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day allowing more time for customers to shop at the stores, as opposed to online.
“You can’t try on shoes online. You can’t try on a lot of clothes online. And there’s something about the experience of just being here,” said Mike White, General Manager of the Riverchase Galleria.
The mall did close at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. A sharp contrast to previous years in closing at midnight.
The merchants however, like Zahida Iqbal of Elegant Jewelers & Gold Rush, say that the change in hours did not affect sales. “It really didn’t affect our jewelry sales. We’ve still been doing great and we are thankful for all of the customers for coming out here to shop and hopefully they will keep coming as times going by,” she said.
