Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There is a Marginal Risk for Severe Thunderstorms tonight through early Sunday morning, mainly across the western and southern portions of Central Alabama. This includes the potential for brief tornadoes and damaging winds as another period of unsettled weather will move through Central Alabama.
We begin the weekend warm and dry with above average temperatures through the afternoon although a few showers may develop late in the afternoon in Northwest Alabama where dew points will likely rise above 60-degrees indicated increasingly moist and unstable air building into the region. The moisture will continue increasing ahead of an advancing cold front and weather conditions appear favorable for Severe Storms which will be capable of producing brief tornadoes and damaging winds.
Other than the Severe Storms Threat there could still be heavy rain and thunderstorms which could produce winds gusts of 30-40 mph. Following the passage of the cold front tomorrow expecting clearing skies with gusty Northwesterly Winds as an area of much cooler air overspreads The Southeast. Much more stable conditions will follow but highs Monday afternoon will struggle to even reach 50-degrees with more sub-freezing temperatures to follow Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will begin to recover by mid-week with limited moisture and rain chances through Thursday afternoon. Another much weaker system will impact the weather in Central Alabama by Friday with returning rain chances by week’s end.
