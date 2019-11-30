North Alabama business named Amazon’s woman-owned small business of the year

MOORESVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A family project that started in 2012 in Mooresville is now a booming business that’s even getting noticed by tech giant Amazon.
1818 Farms was named Amazon’s woman-owned small business of the year.
The farm sells handmade bath and lifestyle products.
The farm’s owner, Natasha McCrary, says she was blown away by the recognition.
“Amazon really made it a surprise. We thought they were coming to film for the contest. I was almost in tears. I just thanked them. I was so happy," McCrary said.
You can find 1818 Farms products on Amazon or you can go visit for yourself. Tours are offered.
