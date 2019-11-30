“Kiss Kares” toy drive collecting items for area children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for ways to help spread holiday cheer this Christmas, here’s your chance. A Birmingham area radio station, the Birmingham Police Department and the City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office are teaming up for the Kiss Kares toy drive.
People are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys and coats to Walmart locations in Birmingham, Bessemer, Trussville and Hueytown and BPD Precincts and Housing Authority Birmingham District offices.
The toy drive kicks off Friday, November 29 at the Roebuck Walmart at 9248 Parkway East in Birmingham from 8:00am - 5:00pm. There will be boxes at each location to drop off donations.
HABD locations include.
· HABD Downtown Central Office at 1826 3rd Avenue S. Birmingham, AL 35233
· The Campus of Hope at 7527 66th Street S. Birmingham, AL 35212
· HABD’s Section 8/Assisted Housing Department at 1301 25th Avenue N. Birmingham, AL 35204
The Birmingham Police Department drop-off locations include:
· North Precinct at 2600 31st Avenue N. Birmingham, AL 35207
· South Precinct at 1320 19th Street S. Birmingham, AL 35205
· East Precinct 600 Red Lane Road Birmingham, AL 35215
· West Precinct 2236 47th St. Ensley Birmingham, AL 35208
· Tactical Operations Precinct 409 6th Avenue S. Birmingham, AL 35205
· Birmingham Police Academy 401 6th Avenue S. Birmingham, AL 35205
