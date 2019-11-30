Christmas tree safety tips

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s opening day for a freshly cut tree or Christmas wreath straight from the lot at Howell Christmas Trees in Vestavia Hills.
The owner, Bill Howell, knows that it’s a popular destination the day after Thanksgiving.
“That way people won’t put them up earlier. Not my customers anyway,” said Howell.
Howell says he waits to open his lot until after Thanksgiving for one reason only.
“Before Thanksgiving, people put the tree up and then three weeks later they want to know why its starting to dry out," Howell says.
A dried-out tree can spell potential disaster. The National Fire Protection Agency says a dried tree can increase the risk of a house fire.
Howell says that most folks are unaware that even with a fresh cut tree, sap from the tree is particularly volatile. Be sure to store the tree away from the heat and open flame, like a fireplace. And treat it like a plant and give it plenty of water.
“I prefer putting the hottest tap water you’ve got from your faucet the first time you open it up. Then pour it into the tree and the tree will start sucking it up,” Howell suggested.
Be sure to inspect all of the lights before you use them and turn them off when you go to sleep.
“And it should last well into Christmas because we have a short selling season," Howell says.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.