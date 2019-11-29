Talladega College Marching Band in new MAX video

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega College Marching Band did such a good job covering a Max Schneider song he made a video with them.
Members of the Talladega College Marching Band made a great impression on the singer, songwriter and actor MAX when they performed his hit song Love Me Less in Houston, Tex. several months ago.
He recently came to campus and shot a video with the musicians and their dance line, the Dega Diamond.
The band performed MAX’s latest hit Checklist.
This is the College’s first music video.
