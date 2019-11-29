Long Black Friday line at local record store even with no discounts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Door buster deals attract shoppers on Black Friday. There were no deep discounts at Seasick Records in Birmingham, but the line of customers wrapped through the Crestwood shopping center. Dozens of vinyl fans lined up Friday morning for limited release records.
“You can get it now or you’ll be buying it on eBay later, because once they’re sold, they’re sold, and they won’t be re-released,” articulated Will Gamble. He was one of the first people in line at Seasick Records. Gamble said he arrived at 6:00 a.m. with his eyes on 10 records. The record that really got Gamble amped, though, was the 1980 live performance Jerry Garcia Band record. Only 5,000 of these were even made, and he had to snatch it up Friday morning.
Record stores across the nation work together with labels, artists, managers and distribution companies to put together a list of titles that can be released for Record Store Day on Black Friday. It's a way to shine a light on small business record stores, and get people shopping local instead of in malls and big box stores. While these special releases hit indie record stores on this special holiday, they may also be released to other retailers or webstores at some point.
Vinyl has made a resurgence over the past decade. The old returns to "cool status" and traditions can carry on, like in Britney Jones' family. This mom stood in line with her three and six-year-old children.
“I listened to records when I was younger and it’s just something I want to do with my babies,” shared Jones. Britney Jones even had her son, Jude, in an adorable Seasick Records t-shirt and leather-looking jacket while in line. He shared that his favorite tune to jam to on record players is “Let It Be” by the Beatles.
Britney painted a great image, saying, "We've had a record player since they were born and have nightly dance parties to records they pick out."
Employees at Seasick Records said they’ve had lines outside the store before, but never one this long. Obviously, they were thrilled with the huge customer turnout.
