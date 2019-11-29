Long Black Friday line at local record store even with no discounts

“You can get it now or you’ll be buying it on eBay later, because once they’re sold, they’re sold, and they won’t be re-released,” articulated Will Gamble. He was one of the first people in line at Seasick Records. Gamble said he arrived at 6:00 a.m. with his eyes on 10 records. The record that really got Gamble amped, though, was the 1980 live performance Jerry Garcia Band record. Only 5,000 of these were even made, and he had to snatch it up Friday morning.