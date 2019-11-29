Holiday shuttle service in Birmingham on Sundays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority will offer Sunday shuttle service starting Dec. 1.
The service for both fixed and paratransit routes will run through Sunday, Dec. 22.
BJCTA has operated the Holiday Shuttle Service for more than 15 years.
The operating hours of service will begin each Sunday at noon and go through 7:00 p.m.
Fares are $1.50 for a one-way pass and $3.50 for an all-day pass. This service provides transportation to many shopping centers throughout the Birmingham-Jefferson County area.
You can view schedules and get more information on maxtransit by clicking here. Or you can call Customer Service at 205-521-0101.
