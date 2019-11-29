Free Thanksgiving meal benefits Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families packed Chuck’s Fish in Downtown Tuscaloosa for their annual Thanksgiving Feast. Turkey, ham and all the trimmings were free.
Each year, Chuck’s opens for the holiday to raise money for charity. People who dined were asked to make a donation to Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa.
“We are helping veterans, we’re helping families who need a place to live and it’s the time of year we’re thinking about all of the things we’ve been blessed with. And it’s a great time to think about all those people who may not have a place to live and help Habitat help those people," explained Ellen Potts, Executive Director for Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa.
People left full and happy to know their donation would help others in the community.
“I think it’s a great idea. I mean to be able to help your community out, at the same time enjoy a good meal with your family, I mean it’s a great idea,” Shawn Pickens said.
The amount of money collected should become available in a day or two.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.