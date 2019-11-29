FIRST ALERT: Shopping, football and weekend rain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We made it through a beautiful Thanksgiving Day. And here we are into Black Friday. Crank up the Christmas music!
Expect mostly cloudy skies and temps to be a little warmer today. Expect highs near 66 with light winds.
For the Iron Bowl on Saturday, it looks to see mostly cloudy skies, but if you’re headed to Auburn for the big game it looks like our rain may hold off until after the game is over. There could possibly be a isolated shower develop ahead of the main band of rain coming through, but I’m betting on dry weather for this year’s Iron Bowl.
Late Saturday night into Sunday morning is the best chance we will see rain from this system.
Sunday should see clearing skies with morning temps near 50 and highs near 62.
Cooler and drier air joins us for early next workweek. Look for morning temps in the 30s Monday and Tuesday mornings. Highs are expected to be in the 40s to 50s. It looks like we warm up a little by midweek.
Have a great weekend. Save me some leftovers!
