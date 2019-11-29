Firehouse Ministries hosts last Thanksgiving celebration before big move

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firehouse Ministries hosted its last Thanksgiving celebration at its current location.
The agency provides resources for those experiencing homelessness. They broke ground on the new location last year. Staff say it’s going to give them a lot more space than their current location.
Thursday, volunteers helped provide a hearty Thanksgiving meal, with all the fixings, for about 100 clients. Staff say it’s hard, working holiday magic in their current small space. The big move, which is expected to happen next month, will allow them to do so much more.
“It’s very exciting to be able to move into the new building because we’ll be able to feed more people in the city, we’ll be able to house a lot more men, families, people going through transitions. Do a lot more for a lot more people," Joseph Dotson, Case Manager.
Staff say they continue to ask for donations of clothing and undergarments.
The new location will be on 2nd Avenue North.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.