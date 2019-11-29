Fans greet WWE wrestlers ahead of Friday Night SmackDown Live at the BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While a lot of shoppers were lining up for great deals and discounts, faithful wrestling fans were forming their own line. Fans staked out the BJCC Friday afternoon in hopes of getting the chance to meet some of the WWE superstars.
Crew members and wrestlers started filing into the Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex around 2:00 p.m. Friday. WWE Friday Night SmackDown is live from the Legacy Arena, bringing all these trash-talking athletes.
Ann Bentley and her family were excited to chat with The Miz at the barricade. The wrestler, whose actual name is Michael Mizanin, signed autographs and talked with fans before heading inside the arena. Bentley said she complimented The Miz on how much she enjoyed his reality show “Miz & Mrs,” which features his wife, Maryse who is also in the wrestling world.
Bentley said she and her family have been to 20 or so SmackDown Live shows, but each one is different and the experience is always fun.
WBRC Fox6 Airs WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Friday nights at 7:00.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.