Beware of ‘lower your cable bill’ scam calls

It was only natural they’d start pretending to be your cable company. We contacted Spectrum, and the company said it has other complaints of these calls. It recently sent out a warning to customers saying: “If an offer doesn’t sound right, customers may ask the representative on the phone to validate they are an employee by looking up their account number. Spectrum representatives will always have an account number.” Then call your company (at their customer service number on your bill) and ask if there is any such person working there.