Twin brothers divide house for Iron Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Iron Bowl can mean many things, but for the Hendrix family it’s a rivalry that begins on the sidelines.
“Alabama game day is like no other game day I’ve ever been part of. The fans are insane, the stadium is ridiculous big,” said Alabama cheerleader Tucker Hendrix.
“My favorite part about the Iron Bowl is rolling Toomer’s Corner,” said Auburn cheerleader Tanner Hendrix.
Carrie and Rex Hendrix have been married for 26 years, and on Saturday they’ll be attending their first Iron Bowl together. Their focus won’t be on the game but on their twin sons, Tucker and Tanner, who will cheer on opposite sides.
“It’s going to be interesting for real, we’ve never done this, this will be something different," said Carrie Hendrix.
Growing up in an Auburn family, Tucker always dreamed of cheering at Alabama every since he started cheer at 8 years old. So when he made the team this year, his dad had a few rules.
“I wanted him to go wherever he was going to get the best education, but I will not say it. RTR stands for ‘Roll Tucker Roll,’” said Rex Hendrix.
“Yeah, he will wear crimson and his Alabama cheer dad pin and that’s enough for me,” Tucker said jokingly.
As for Tanner, Tucker’s twin brother who had never cheered before, he joined the Auburn team for the first time this year.
“I’ve grew up a huge Auburn fan and just being able to represent the AU on my chest is something I’ve always dreamed of," Tanner said.
So from a Roll Tide to a War Eagle, the Iron Bowl has a completely new meaning for the Hendrix family this year.
“The thing that comes to my mind is Tucker and Tanner. Now it’s Tucker and Tanner, hashtag the Iron Bowl twins," said Rex and Carrie Hendrix.
Although Tucker and Tanner have a lot of respect for each other, there’s always a little room for some trash talk.
“Hey Tanner, how many national championships do you have? We have 17!” Tucker said.
“Hey Tucker, y’all actually have a university? I thought y’all were just a football school,” said Tanner.
Tucker and Tanner have busy schedules on Saturday, but will reunite after the game regardless of who wins.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.