Study shows reasons for crashes on Thanksgiving and Christmas can differ

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Experts say drivers may want to be more mindful when hitting the road this holiday season. Alabama car crashes around Thanksgiving are more concentrated around rush hours, according to a study by the University of Alabama’s Center for Advanced Public Safety.
“So in the Thanksgiving period, it was more crashes in the Birmingham, Tuscaloosa Auburn areas. Highway 59. So we thought it may have something to do with the Iron Bowl,” said Rhonda Stricklin, Associate Director for CAPS.
Crashes involving drunk driving happened more often between Christmas and New Year’s. Researchers used software created to automatically collect crash data from sources like the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The data also helps law enforcement better determine where and how to place resources during high traffic periods.
“I make a lot of trips between Tuscaloosa and Birmingham. I mean have seen state troopers out there have several cars stopped," said Tuscaloosa driver Shane Crews.
CAPS also wants drivers to make better decisions when it comes to safe driving habits.
“We don’t want people messing up our life, especially the drunks. That’s the big problem,” explained John Oravec, a driver passing through Alabama on his way to North Carolina.
The number of people who died in Thanksgiving and Christmas crashes is almost the same. Over 5 years 198 people died during the Thanksgiving holiday and 197 during the Christmas season.
"Wednesday 6pm to Monday 6am, just that shorter period last year there were 9 fatalities. And four involved DUI,” Stricklin added.
Those 9 fatalities were during the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday. The state of Alabama provided ALEA with more money to pay state troopers overtime to increase patrols during Thanksgiving.
