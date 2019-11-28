Security measures ahead of holiday shopping in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police say they are prepared for the holiday shopping season.
Additional officers will be on duty starting on Thanksgiving and will operate out of the department’s mobile command center. They will be patrolling inside the mall, as well as, other retail shopping centers.
Police will also be monitoring traffic to make sure things are moving smoothly and will make adjustments as needed.
“We’ll continue to have resources out there to make sure all of our shoppers, residents, and visitors are comfortable, safe, and having a great family environment to shop,” said Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice.
